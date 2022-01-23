From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The PDP leaders and stakeholders in central senatorial district of Cross River have insisted that the party zone the governorship to South to sustain the rotation arrangement among the people of the state.

The main opposition party in the state has been faced with zoning brouhaha ahead of the 2023 general election as aspirants from south and central senatorial districts have declared their intentions to succeed incumbent Governor Ben Ayade.

In the governorship race so far are Sen Gershom Bassey, Rt Hon Daniel Asuquo, and Authur Jaevis Archibong, all from South, and Prof Sandy Onor, from central.

While Sen Bassey insists there has always been zoning of governorship and therefore it should be returned to the south, Sen Onor disagrees saying there has never been zoning as other aspirants from other zones have at one time or the other contest for governorship position.

But lending support to zoning, leaders and stakeholders from central said there is an established sequence of rotation and, therefore, governorship should be zoned to the southern senatorial district.

In a statement made available to journalists is Calabar and signed by over 30 of them including Hon Nicholas Ayua, Rt Hon Barr Sylvanus Odong, Elder John Ibara Agbor, Rt Hon Obeten Okorn Obeten, Rt Hon Bassey Eko Ewa, Rt Hon Chris Agibe, Rt Hon Nelson E Ofem, Rt Hon Itam Abang, Hon Emma Idaka, Mr Attah Ochinke and Hon Eko Atu, they maitained that

“the central senatorial district has always provided leadership, direction, and strength vital for the consistent success of PDP in the state,” adding that it is “the desire of the people of Cross River state to return PDP to power in 2023.”

According to the statement, “the central senatorial district supports the principle of zoning and rotation of political responsibility in the state, and particularly supports the sustenance of the rotation of the governorship of Cross River State following the already established sequence amongst the various senatorial districts.