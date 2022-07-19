From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Following the directives of Inspector General of Police IGP, Usman Alkali Baba, on total ban of use of Spy number plates by vehicle owners nation wide, the Cross River State Command has enforcement without exception.

Speaking on the issue in Calabar on Monday, the police Public Relations Officer Police, PPRO, SP Irene Ugbo, said all authorisation has been revoked indefinitely and is set to impound and prosecute motorists who violate the IGP’s order.

Ugbo re-stated that the order was neccesary to forestall the continuous disregard for traffic rules and regulations and other extant laws guiding road use act by individuals hidding under Privileges of spy plate numbers.

She urged all head of departments and Area Commanders to ensure strick enforcement of the IGPs order.

The PPPRO said according to the documents with reference No Az: 5250/CRS/PPRO/VoL.17//193, dated July 18,2022 and signed by the Cross River State Commissioner for Police, Alhassan Aminu, all divisional police Officers in the state and tactical commanders to effectively and professionally ensure enforcement of the order without delay.

“The CP warned enforcement officers not to trample on motorists’ rights in the course of discharging their duty.

“He urged all security agents attached to VIPs using spy number plates to ensure that prompt compliance with directives or risk being arrested for violation of that order”.