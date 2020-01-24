The Cross River State Police Command has expressed its readiness to auction over 9 scrap vehicles, 37 motorcycles, generator sets among others.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Ugbo, who announced the auction in a release issued in Calabar, said the exercise will take place across the state.

Ugbo explained that the exercise will take place at Akim Division, ‘A’ Division and Atakpa Division in Calabar, Akamkpa Division in Akamkpa local government area, and Boki Division in Boki local government area respectively.

Ugbo said that exercise will be conducted by licensed auctioneers which include Mr Eze Ezeji, Alhaji Nuhu Ismail, and Mr Akana Firm.

The released called on claimers/owners to come with their original documents between Jan. 21 to Feb. 3 for authentication.