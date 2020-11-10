COMMISSIONER of Police, Cross River State, Mr Abdulkadir Jimoh, has read a riot act to criminals, just as the command arrested over 55 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers, cultists, rapists and recovered arms and ammunition during encounters with them: “It is not going to be business as usual for criminals in Cross River State.

“We are after the criminals. My posting to Cross River is aimed at dealing with the hoodlums. We will not allow them to disrupt the peace and tranquillity that exist at the beautiful garden of Calabar.

“As the operational officer, once I give instruction, operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad (AKS) and the Anti-Cultism Squad should be there to carry out the order by constantly raiding hideouts of the criminals. It was through this that we were able to arrest over 40 suspected criminals recently.

“The IGP, Mr Mohammed Adamu, has resolved to institute community policing and carry policing to the doorsteps of the citizens at the grassroots level. This is aimed at dominating every public space occupied by heinous criminal elements.”

He warned those engaging in cultism, armed robbery, kidnapping and social vices to desist as the state would no longer be comfortable for them to stay: “The command will not stop soliciting for the support of traditional institutions, religious leaders, youth and community leaders as well as human rights activists in the fight against criminals.

“The AKS in a joint operation with the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) operatives attached to FIB deployed to the state arrested six notorious kidnappers including its gang leader, Nsense who confessed to have kidnapped wife of a judge and released her after 15 days. Two locally made pistols were recovered. Other syndicate members are Effaeyo, Effiong, Louis and Etim.

“Operatives of the ACS arrested six suspected cultists at various points during initiation and cult activities. The suspects confessed being members of various cult groups such as Scorpion, New love confraternity and Vicking Confraternity.

“A victim, Anietie of Obio in Akamkpa Local Government, while urinating, one Edet, approached her and threatened her with a machete. He forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of her. But said the suspect was arrested. Detectives arrested three suspects at Mayne Avenue, Calabar. The suspects robbed three houses at gunpoint. Police rounded them up and recovered one cut-to-size toy gun, two kitchen knives, two machetes and six different types of handsets.

“Men of police division in Ogoja arrested a suspect, Obi, who allegedly killed his son, for allegedly challenging him of having sexual affairs with another person’s wife. The suspect is in the custody of the state CID, Calabar.

“The ACS and the AKS swiftly responded to a distress call and arrested four suspected members of the Viking Confraternity. They were beating innocent people and damaging properties along Murtala Muhammed Highway, Calabar. The suspects are Peter, Etta, Elepo and Ndifreke.

“A team attached to Ekori Police Division arrested one llang and Idket who were found with a locally made pistol while robbing motorists on transit on the Ugep-Calabar highway. The ACS and the AKS arrested Patrick and Ezuka along Ikot-Anga Road, Calabar, for forceful initiation of Godwin into a secret cult confraternity leading to his death.

“All the suspects will soon be charged to court.”