Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Cross River State Police Command has rescued a kidnap victim and arrested seven suspects for various crimes.

While two suspects were arrested for robbery, five other suspects were nabbed for illegal possession of firearms, cultism and looting.

The Commissioner of Police, Cross River State Command, Abdulkadir Jimoh, said the command also rescued a kidnap victim with the assistance of the community while his abductors escaped when they discovered the police were on their trail.

The Police boss also revealed that the kidnap victim, one Emmanuel Akpan, of Ebuka Ebuka street in Calabar South LGA was rescued while some hoodlums were trying to abduct him, adding that the rescue operation was possible with the assistance of residents of Anantigha community.

According to him, the two armed robbery suspects were arrested while they tried to burn their victim alive as he and his family were being robbed at their residence at State Housing Estate in Calabar Municipality.