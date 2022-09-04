From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Senators Sandy Onor and Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe have pledged to ensure that the state regain its lost spot as a prime tourism destination in the global tourism map when the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is elected in 2023.

Sen Onor, the PDP governorship candidate for 2023 general election and Sen Jarigbe, sekking return to Upper Legislative chamber of the National Assembly, made the pladge at Obudu new yam festival hosted at Bebiabing community by Venatius Ikem, state cahirman of PDP at yhe weekend.

Senator Onor applauded the visionary leadership of erstwhile Governors Donald Duke and Liyel Imoke for harnessing the vast tourism potentials of the state into a global brand, lamented that the monumental gains have been wiped out under the Ayade’s administration.

He said new yam celebration has become an integral part of the people’s culture especially in central and norther senatorial districts, urging the various communities to keep the festivitiy on as it is a mark of peaceful co-existence among them.

“It’s unbelievable that under an Obudu son as the governor of our state, Obudu Mountain Race is no more and the Obudu Ranch Resort which was a prime tourist’s synosure in now in ruins. The entire tourism sector in the state has been bastardized”

“Our government will work assiduously to regain our lost glory not only in tourism but across every sector where we dominated and became reference point given our comparative advantage.

“We know new yam brings love, peace and unity among the people. We urge you to use this new yam celebration to reflect on the economic state’s situation and in unity vote out APC in 2023 so that we can have more yields in 2023.

“Our state is agrarain and when elected we shall invest more in agriculture where we have comparative advantage over other states surrounding us.

“We, therefore, implore you to arm yourself with your PVCs and vote out the present APC administration that is runing a family government. We rpomise to ran a transparent and a participatory government when elected.”

Also speaking, the Senator Cross River North, Jaribe Agom Jaribe, lauded the rural fathers for peaceful celebration, urging them to sustain the mutual and harmonious co-existence to accelerate economic development

He revealed the PDP family is more united and committed towards uplifting the well-being of the people through provision of needed basic amenities since APC lacks the sincerity and capacity to deliver durable dividends of democracy despite controlling the executive arm of government especially in the state.

“Our scorecard across the state, even as opposition party legislators in terms of projects,, scholarships , job creations ,employment, palliative care, capacity building and start off grants, are simply a tip of the iceberg.

“We are irrevocably committed to exceed your expectations come 2023. To be candid, we have genuine projects on ground to solicit for electoral supports ahead 2023 more than our state government. Our statistics are verifiable,not audio inclined”

Speaking , the chief host and Chairman , Cross River State chapter of the PDP, Venatius Ikem, Esq, said the celebration was designed to unite Obudu people in celebration of the new yam which is traditionally regarded as the king of crop in the locality.

He expressed appreciation to Senator Jaribe for the various projects cited across the ten wards of Obudu, noting that the impact of the such infrastructure on the beneficiaries was huge.

On the significance of the celebration, the Clan. Head of Begiaba Community , His Highness Chief Samson Ogar, said the event is the highest annual traditional festival in Obudu instituted by their forbearers to appreciate nature for a successful farming season in respect of the cultivation of yam which is the king of crop in the agarian locality.