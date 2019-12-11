Dr Stephen Odey, Executive Chairman of Cross River State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), says the board has provided over 60,000 desks for primary schools across the state.

Odey said this on Wednesday in Calabar when he flagged off the distribution of 600 tables and 600 chairs under the 2018 UBE intervention fund to primary school teachers in the state.

He said: “We have been doing a lot in terms of infrastructural development for pupils with the construction and rehabilitation of over 500 school projects and provision of over 60,000 sitting facilities.”

He said that the board was concerned about the welfare of teachers, adding that the provision of tables and chairs was necessary to create conducive environment for teaching.

“We want to ensure that while we are providing a conducive learning environment for pupils, we also create a comfortable environment for our teachers who are very strategic in providing basic education,” he stated.

The executive chairman further promised that ensuring conducive learning and teaching condition for pupils and teachers would continue to be a top priority of the board. (NAN)