Judex Okoro, Calabar

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the forthcoming elections in Cross River State, Senator John Owan Enoh, has said that the state’s salvation lies with the APC.

Owan, who made this known while officially kicking off the party’s governorship campaigns in Calabar on Sunday, said that challenges facing cross river state is far bigger than the party’s challenges hence the drive to forge ahead despite the litigations.

According to him, the campaigns would include town hall meetings, visit to all the local government areas as well as a senatorial rally in the three senatorial zones in the state beginning in the northern part of the state.

He said: “The idea of the litigations is to get us distracted but in spite of this, we are forging ahead because the state needs to be salvaged.

“The salvation and rescue of Cross River State lies with the APC in view of the representations we have had from well-meaning people of the state.

“The challenge and problems of Cross River are far bigger than the kind of distractions that we have.

“It’s unbelievable the number of interest groups and individuals that are encouraging and urging us to keep on so as to rescue the state.

“We are going to our towns and villages to let our people know that this is not the state of our dream and that we deserve (something) better,” the senator said.

He said unlike what obtains in the state to day, his administration will not run government as a family affair.

He stressed that everybody would be important in an APC government in the state, adding that consultation as well as listening to people’s perspectives would not make one a lesser governor as is the norm in present day Cross River State.

He said there was no controversy whatsoever in the APC governorship campaigns in the state and that he was looking forward to eventually working with Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Usani Uguru, in the interest of the state.

