Dr Stephen Odey, Cross Rivers North Senitorial aspirant, says he is acquainted with the challenges the district faces and he is determined to fix them, if elected.

He said this while addressing supporters in Abuja on Wednesday.

Odey said that he had lived in the district all his life and understands the pains of the people.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sen. Rose Oko, who represented the district in the senate, passed away in London after a brief illness, leaving the seat vacant.

Odey said that he was better qualified to represent the district based on his experience and track records.

“I have worked with Gov. Ben Ayade for four years in that office, I participated in drafting some of his motions and bills, I think he has one of the highest bills when we were there.

“All his constituency projects, I was the one following it up, as a man who already knows the road, do you think I have not learned anything?

“That is why I am urging you to support me, you won’t have difficulties in accessing the National Assembly,” he said.

The aspirant said he was overwhelmed by the show of love demonstrated by supporters and the sacrifices made.

Odey said though he is of the minority group, he had the “majority brain” having spent all his life in the district and understands all the five local government areas that make up the district.

“I grew up in the village, I schooled in the village up to my PhD level and my Law Degree, all in the village. I will go to school and come back to the village.

“I know the problems of the people, I live among them, I know what it takes to sell groundnut, Garri, upland rice and all that to train us, so I know the pains.

“If there is anything that prompted me to go to school to attain the level of education I have, it is because of the background I came from,” he added. (NAN)