The Cherubim & Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria, the umbrella body of C & S churches worldwide has denied media reports that one “Prophet” Segun Philips who was accused of killing one Miss Favour Daley for ritual purposes is a member of the church.

A statement by the Chief Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Church, Apostle M. O. Adeyemi said there is no record where Segun Philips is associated with the C & S and officers of the church in Irewolede/Isokan Local Government Area of Osun State where he committed the heinous crime denied knowledge of Segun Philips as a member of the Holy Order.

The Church PRO said, “We have contacted all our officers in the Zone and they said they did not know him or his church. Besides, our Youth Fellowship went as far as locating his church and came with the reports (including photographs) of not seeing any signpost or imprint of C & S in his place of worship.

“We wonder why the Press hurriedly tagged him a “C & S Prophet”. We are not unmindful of the fact that many charlatans hide under the Freedom of Association as guaranteed by the Nigerian constitution to set up places of worship for different purposes. Some of them adopt white garments and mimick our mode of worship even when they are not registered or under the episcopal authority of the leadership of the C & S.

“We appeal to the members of the Press to always ascertain the true identity of some fake Pastors and Prophets wearing white garments to deceive unsuspecting members of the public for pecuniary gains.

“It is rather unfortunate that anybody calling himself a Christian could be that devilish and kill a fellow human being for money-making ritual. The C & S Church is a Bible-believing Church that strongly believes in the sacredness of the blood of Jesus and frowns at any blood-letting rituals. ”

The C & S Unification Church of Nigeria strongly condemns the act and urged the law enforcement officers to fish out the ilks of Philips before killing more unsuspecting Nigerians.

The Church also commiserate with the family of the young undergraduate and the entire Lagos State University (LASU) community.