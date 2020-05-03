Olakunle Olafioye

The Federal Government has been advised to be cautious in its decision to relax the lockdown imposed on some states to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

The Supreme Head, Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria, Prophet Solomon Adegboyega Alao, Saturday, said increasing number of new cases across the country negated the decision and urged the relevant international health authorities like World Health Organisation (WHO) to evaluate the situation and advise government approximately.

According to him, what is expected of government at this moment is to intensify synergy among various health agencies to prevent a spike in community infection.

While admitting government’s inability to provide palliatives to vulnerable Nigerians to sustain further extension of stay at home order, he said the country should not cut off its nose to spite the face.

His words: “The decision to ease the lockdown looks hasty but the government must be ready to educate people more on the need to use face masks and sanction the offenders. Those who violate the instruction may be sent to the Isolation Centre for 14-days.

“We all know the attitude of commercial bus drivers especially in Lagos. I suggest the government must work with their unions to ensure they observe social distancing and insist all their passengers wear facemasks. Security agencies must enforce the instruction and avoid being compromised by the offenders.

He also urged all religious leaders to continue to pray for the country and encourage their members to obey government’s instructions on how to prevent the spread of the virus.