President Muhamadu Buhari has been urged to accept the death of his Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari as an ‘act of God’.

Supreme Head, C & S Unification Church of Nigeria, His Most Eminence, Dr. Prophet Solomon Adegboyega Alao JP, in his condolence message to the President, noted that the late Kyari would be remembered for his loyalty to the country and the President.

He said Kyari has done his best for the country and pray God to forgive his sins and grant him eternal rest.

While urging all Nigerians, irrespective of their creed or race to pray for our leaders and health workers as they expose themselves everyday to fight Coronavirus, he said the death of Kyari should be a pointer to the fact that the virus is not a respecter of anybody and pleaded with Nigerians to obey all instructions against the spread of the virus.

The clergyman said it is unfortunate to note that some Nigerians are still doubting the reality of Covid-19 in the country.

He advised President Buhari not to be in a hurry to appoint another CoS but he should seek the face of God. Prophet Alao also said that religious or ethnic sentiment should not be a factor but a loyal and incorruptible Nigerian should be considered for the office.

He noted that one of the lessons Nigerian leaders should learn at this period is the urgent need to improve health facilities in the country and intensify campaign against spread of the virus.

He said, “We are not just mourning Abba Kyari but all souls that we have lost to the pandemic. We pray for those in hospital to come out alive and meet their families and I specifically urged all religious leaders to pray for President Buhari and all our leaders at this trying period.

“I also want to remind our politicans of the ephemeral of this world. Kyari is now being remembered for his loyalty and honesty, what would they be remembered for. I met him last year during my visit to the President at the villa, I saw him as an unassuming gentleman with eagle eyes for details”.

Prophet Alao also reiterated his advice to all his members to lock all churches and continue their fellowship with God in their various homes until further notice.