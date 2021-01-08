For Nigeria to get rid of corruption, President Muhammadu Buhari must lead other politicians and members of the judiciary to publicly declare their assets every two years.

Supreme Head, Cherubim & Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria, Prophet Solomon Adegboyega Alao in his new year message said until then, the fight against corruption will remain a mirage.

The clergy man also called on government to install the CCTV camera at every road block mounted by police, Customs and members of the Federal Road Safety Commissions (FRSC) to stop extortion of innocent Nigerians.

“We must do some things differently this year to get result. I want President Buhari to succeed, he cannot afford to fail because his failure is our failure. He should lead all politicians, ministers, governors, commissioners, members of both national and state assemblies and judges at all levels to declare their assets every two years and publish it in two national newspapers. I hope the president will not fail to do this because if Nigeria does not move to kill corruption, it will kill this country.”

He also called for the restructuring of the country to recognise regional or zonal federalism, blaming the present political arrangement for the social and economic challenges facing Nigeria.

“There is over concentration of power and resources at the centre at the detriment of states that should be the epicenter of development. The Federal Government should shed weight and concentrate on defence, foreign affairs and monetary policies. I support the establishment of state police but there must be another body like FBI in the United States that will check the excesses of any state government who may want to use it for political vengeance.

“We need to go back to the basis peacefully. We should not go the Russia way, let us sit down and discuss how we want to continue the marriage peacefully.”