Arrangements are in the pipeline to hold the 45th Founder‘s Day anniversary of Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria, Ona Iwa Mimo, Oke-Ayo, Nigeria and Overseas. The ministry was founded by Her Majesty, Queen Captain-General M.O. Ogunyooye, JP (GCOA), of blessed memory.

Her Eminence, Queen Captain M.E.A. Talabi, JP, Com., the spiritual head of Oke-Ayo, Nigeria and Overseas, said this year’s anniversary, themed “The Redeemed,” adopted from 2 Corinthians 5:17, will be held on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at the church’s headquarters, located at 33, Olabisi Street, Ojotain, Kosofe Local Government Area of Lagos State.