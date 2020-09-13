Henry Okonkwo

The Supreme Head, Cherubim & Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria, His Most Eminence, Prophet Solomon Adegboyega Alao, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to reverse the hike in electricity tariff so as not inflict more hardship on the ordinary Nigerians.

Prophet Alao, who spoke during the 95th anniversary thanksgiving service of the church at Seraphim Land, Km 40, Lagos/Ibadan expressway, Ogun State, Saturday, also faulted the timing of the increase in per litre price of petroleum, saying there was no public enlightenment before the sudden removal of subsidy.

He said: “I can see some economic sense in removing petroleum subsidy, but the timing is wrong. It caught the people unawares because.

“I think electricity supply should be improved before talking of increasing the tariff. I don’t know any community that enjoys 12 hours of interrupted power supply in the country not to talk of 24 hours.

“Government should link economic independence of people to crime reduction. If people are hungry and losing hope, they become desperate and they can do anything”.

This is even as he cautioned the Federal Government on the planned implementation of CAMA, declaring that the government does not have business interfering in the way people worship their God.