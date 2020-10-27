Nigeria’s foremost issue based socio-political pressure group, Committee 21 has felicitated with the former Chief of General Staff (CGS) Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe, on his 80th birthday.

In a statement signed by Senator Annie Okonkwo and Barr Ziggy Azike , President and Secretary of the group respectively, the group stated that “Ebitu Ukiwe as the former Chief of General Staff under IBB, still remain the undiminished star of courage to Nigerians in general and to Ndigbo in particular, adding that with a persona like Ukiwe, dignity and integrity are the noblest virtues of life worth dying or living for, and most certainly worth leaving behind.

The group said as the former CGS rally’s to a resounding four score, secure in health and fit in physique, Ochiagha Ndigbo, the true generalissimo, and Akajiofo of Igbo land, “our joy and that of every Igbo man are inflated by the breath of your essence and the size of your inspiration.

“We therefore call on every patriotic Nigerian to reach out to the few like Ukiwe while we still have him, to receive their anointing of courage to speak out forcefully without selfishness, now that the country must be delivered from grand deceptions and base insensitivities.

“C21 wishes this man we adore, a character for export, and a man for veneration, the very best of his celebrations today, and greater love of God for many more years.”