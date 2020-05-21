The Coalition Against COVID-19, a private sector initiative on Wednesday donated a 100-bed isolation centre to Osun State government, saying the gesture was aimed at complementing the fight against coronavirus pandemic in the state. Osun State governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola, who commissioned the facility, after it was handled over by the coordinator of CA-COVID-19 in the state, Dr Timothy Arowoogun, lauded the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts of CA-COVID-19 in supporting the government to mitigate the effects of the pandemic.

He said the Coalition Against COVID-19 (Ca-COVID) renovated the health facility and donated equipment and consumables for 100 beds to which the state government added 60 beds. Oyetola said that on the same premises, the state has another 20-room single beds isolation centre, giving the Mercyland facility a 180-bed isolation centre .

He disclosed that the facility would serve as an addition to the government’s other initiatives in containing the spread of the rampaging virus. While attributing the successes recorded by the state on the effective management of the pandemic to holistic approach launched against the virus since its berthed in Nigeria and the state, Oyetola observed that the administration had swiftly adopted creative and proactive methods to manage the pandemic as it had dedicated funds, human resources and indeed focused resolve to beat the virus and end the menace.