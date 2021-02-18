President of the African Athletics Confederation (CAA), Hamad Kalkaba Malboum, has officially sent a condolence letter to the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa and his family, over the demise of their father, Chief Arthur Okorie Uzoma Okowa.

Malboum, on behalf of the continent’s athletics family, conveyed the deepest sympathy and sincerest condolences to governor Okowa, his family and the people of Delta State.

“It is with a great sense of sorrow that I learned about the passing of your esteemed father, Chief Arthur Okorie Uzoma Okowa, the Okpara-Uku of Owa Alero,” the letter from the CAA president read in part.

It continued: “At this most challenging time, I send in my name and that of the entire African athletics family, our deepest sympathy and sincerest condolences to you, your family and the people of Delta State.

“It is, indeed, a great loss, but Chief Arthur Okorie Uzoma Okowa will never be forgotten because the ones we love are never gone; they live within our hearts.

“I pray God the Almighty to give you, your family and all those directly affected, the patience, courage and strength to pull through this difficult period. I remain by your side as a great friend to you, your family, the people of Delta State and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Governor Okowa is well respected in the Africa Athletics family after he successfully mid-wived one of the best ever hosted editions of the Senior Athletics Championship (Asaba 2018).

Already, the governor has said due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the family had resolved to hold a private funeral for their late patriarch sometime this month, adding that a ‘celebration of life’ event would be held in his honour in August subject to the decline of the pandemic.