During festive periods, sales of white cabbage rise and so our humble cruciferous herb becomes more expensive. When we think of cabbage, we think of that common vegetable, finely shredded as coleslaws, which popularly feature as side dish at wedding ceremonies, special/festive periods like Christmas. Many may probably not give it another thought outside these periods. And when they do, they love it drenched in heavy creams and dressings. But when we know that cabbage has a dense nutritional profile, and then it should grace our plates more often than just during occasions and festive periods.

Now let’s get to learn why cabbage should be seen as more than just a “slaw”.

Documentation and research carried out on extracts from leaves indicate a wide range of phytochemical compounds including sulphur (glucosinolates), vitamins C, E, K, B3 as well as folic acid, phosphorus, potassium, magnesium, manganese, calcium, certain amino acids and essential fatty acids. The active properties of cabbage have many therapeutic applications in many traditional medicines as anti-diarrhea, anti inflammatory, anti allergenic and anti oxidant functions. The proximate composition includes protein, carbohydrate and fiber.

So take full advantage of this superfood by cooking it minimally or not at all to enjoy its full health benefits as follows:

Lowers cholesterol: Look to this wonderful vegetable for a natural and effective cholesterol reducer. Cabbage prevents bile from absorbing fat after a meal, which lowers the overall amount of cholesterol in the body. So if you have been searching for a for a natural cholesterol reducer, search no more! All you need to do is to make sure your ‘slaw’ becomes more than a side dish! It tastes great lightly boiled in soups. Note that steaming is the best way to take full advantage of the cholesterol-lowering benefits of cabbage.

Prevents piles: Cabbage is said to be the stomach’s best friend, thanks to its amazing source of fiber. The fiber and water content of cabbage helps to maintain a healthy digestive tract and prevent constipation, a major causative factor of piles. Eating adequate fiber promotes regularity, which is crucial for the daily excretion of toxins through the bile and stool.

Fight colds and flu: Due to its richness in vitamin C and antioxidants, cabbage enhances the immune system. In addition, laboratory studies have shown that cabbage also has significant anti-inflammatory and anti allergenic abilities. Taking cabbage extracts may help you recover from flu faster and even with less severe symptoms.

Eases headaches: Try relieving a headache or migraine by making a compress out of cabbage leaves and apply to your forehead until dry. Or drink raw cabbage juice (about 60 ml) to bring some relief.

Relieves pains: Applied externally, it can relieve pain- such as osteoarthritis, joint pain, back ache, etc. Thanks to its strong anti-inflammatory agent, glutamine. Heat a cabbage leaf and apply it on the painful area.

Detoxifies the system: Cabbage is said to be synonymous with detoxification and weight balance. It cleanses the liver and it is only about 16 calories a cup! So cuddle up to more cabbage this season! If you are looking for reasons to enjoy lots of cabbage during a festive cleanse, then detoxification should be one of them.

Strengthens bones: Cabbage is an excellent source of vitamin K. Our bones depend on vitamin K for strength. Cabbage is an excellent source of this fat soluble vitamin that helps in the mineralization of our bones. A deficiency of vitamin K can cause minerals to be deposited into other body tissues, rather than in our bones, and can lead to damage such as the hardening of blood vessels.

Treats ulcer: cabbage juice can be a miracle healer for the GI tract. Many studies show that drinking fresh cabbage juice can relieve excess stomach acid, pain and heal stomach ulcers much faster than conventional treatments. Fermented cabbage juice is also very potent and seems to be about as effective as regular antacids in relieving gas and pain associated with stomach ulcers. It may also interest you to know that fermented cabbage juice provides a high density source of a wide range of beneficial live bacteria which assist in the digestive process as well.

Helps pregnant and breastfeeding mothers: Cabbage is also used to relieve morning sickness and breast engorgement (hard, painful breasts) in breast-feeding women. Whole leaves used as compress or leaf extracts applied as cream to the skin of the breasts may relieve pain and swellings.

Reduces inflammation in cystic fibrosis: Cabbage contains appreciable amount of essential fatty acids (EFAs), especially alpha-linolenic acid (a type of Omega 3). EFAs are needed more in people with inflammatory conditions – research shows that EFAs significantly improve inflammation in cystic fibrosis. So “cabbage up”!

Regulates blood pressure: Cabbage also contains the beneficial minerals- calcium and potassium, which help regulate blood pressure.

Protects/clears the skin: Cabbage has a surprisingly good content of polyphenols – a large group of molecules recognized for their antioxidant power. Polyphenols protect our skin from oxidative damage. Researchers show that people with a diet high in polyphenols experience less damage from UV rays than those with poor polyphenols intake. The wealth of different antioxidants in cabbage can turn around the aging process of your skin.

Energy booster: Cabbage is high in energy-boosting B vitamins, including B1, B2, and B6. Next time you feel sluggish, swap out that afternoon caffeine for a serving of cabbage-coleslaw might make the perfect snack, or simply bite on a few crunchy cabbage leaves!

Hangover cure: Cabbage has been used for relief from hangovers. It is thought to clear the body of by-products of the fermentation process. In addition, the high fiber content of cabbage helps to absorb the alcohol acetaldehyde. To clean up the system (after you’ve had a few too many), boil up some cabbage and save the water for drinking.

Now that you know more of its benefits, be sure to feature cabbage in your dishes, salads, sandwiches, vegetable stew or sauce, juices and smoothies, throughout this season and afterwards. Take it anyway you love it – raw, steamed, boiled, baked, sautéed, stuffed; just don’t drench it in unhealthy creams or any sugary/fatty dressing. Enjoy!