Magnus Eze, Enugu

Ahead of the formation of a new cabinet, Enugu State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint only core and committed members of the party as ministers.

It urged the president to resist the temptation of bringing on board, those who want to reap where they did not sow or minsters that would constitute a cog in the wheel of progress of the party in their respective state chapters, as experienced during the last political dispensation.

The chapter said it would not hesitate to oppose the appointment of a non-core member as minister in the state.

Addressing the State Executive Committee (SEC) meeting at the party’s secretariat in Enugu, last weekend, the state Chairman of APC, Dr. Ben Nwoye, noted that various state chapters of the party across the country suffered serious setbacks during the first tenure of President Buhari, due to appointment of non-core members of the party into his cabinet and other key positions of government.

“So, we want to call on Mr. President, not to make the mistake of appointing non-core members of our party as ministers, rather, he should engage those who have contributed immensely to the progress of the APC, and sincerely believe in its ideology, so as to help him drive the next level agenda,” Nwoye stated.

The meeting also appealed to the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole and the National Working Committee (NWC) to temper justice with mercy and lift the suspension on one of its chieftains in the state and Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, who was suspended some months ago, over alleged anti-party activities.