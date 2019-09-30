Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has reassured citizens of the state of adequate representation in the administration, especially with regard to political appointments.

He said the administration was committed to ensuring that every local government was fully represented in the management of the affairs of the state, saying apart from the list that had just been released, there were many more appointments to be made and those councils that may not have benefitted from the list of commissioners and advisers would be accomodated in subsequent appointments.

Oyetola said the administration was committed to the welfare and general well-being of the people of the state as manifested in the myriads of social intervention programmes the state has embarked on in the last 10 months.

Speaking to journalists, yesterday at the Government House, Osogbo, shortly after the prayer session organised in his honour by the committee of friends to mark his 65th birthday, he appealed to protesting citizens to remain calm as the government is committed to ensuring equal representation.

“It is expected that in a process like this, we will have few complaints here and there, but we have followed due process in the choice of the people that made the list and everybody that we have picked was picked based on merit.

“We play politics when seeking office. But now that we have been elected, we are facing governance. I urge all those that will be working with me in the cabinet to imbibe the same spirit. They must put politics aside and face governance so that we can deliver on our mandate.

“Again, there are quite a number of other positions that we can fix our people in. As a matter of fact, everybody cannot make the cabinet; all we are doing is to ensure that people that will work with us are those that can help drive our policies in our quest to deliver good governance.

“We are committed to ensuring fairness in all we do, particularly in the distribution of appointments and infrastructure, among others.” I can assure that those that we picked are people of substance who were chosen by their people and the party. We followed our party’s directive in the appointment and I can assure of excellent performance…

“We’re going to resolve where we have issues. In any case, if you look at our lawmakers in the state House of Assembly, we have 26 of them against 31 local government areas. It is not every local government that has representative in the House.

“I charge those that have been appointed to see their appointments as service to the people and the state. They must all see the need to serve and not to abuse the office,” Oyetola said.