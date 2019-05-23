WOLE BALOGUN, Ado Ekiti

A group, Next Level Progressive Coalition (NLPC), has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to consider the North-Central for the position of Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), adding that the president, being a pan-Nigerian leader, needs to demonstrate equal distribution of positions among the six geopolitical zones of the county in his second-term tenure.

The group said it was making the appeal against the background that the north central zone merits the position of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and should be considered for the lofty position under the second term of President Buhari’s presidency.

It added that allotting the sensitive position to the zone would help in clearing the doubt that President Buhari only believed in the North West and North East, which his traducers had been deploying as a campaign weapon to smear his personality and reduced his national status.

In a statement signed by its National President, Dr. Ibrahim Sanni Doguwa and National Secretary, Mr. Olufemi Akanbi, which was made available to journalists in Ado Ekiti on Thursday, the group said with the confusions and cries of marginalisation in some zones, the next appointments need to be spread evenly across all the six zones to remove the vestiges of concentration of powers in certain areas.

“With the way positions have been shared by APC national leaders, the president and vice-president have gone to the North West and South West; the North East is to produce the Senate President, and South West the Speaker.

“For the purpose of political balancing, the North Central should produce the next SGF which is regarded as another pivotal position in the country in the spirit of equity, justice, and fair play.”

The group reiterated its call for the appointment of former Benue State governor, Senator George Akume to that position, describing him as a stabiliser and detrabilised Nigerian, who can bring the country together.

“Ex-Governor Akume is a bridge between the old and young generation politicians in the country.

“Apart from his vast experience in the public service, he is acceptable to all ethnic groups and religious bodies in the country as well as the traditional institution.

“Aside from the foregoing, he also musters respect and followership across all political parties, including those in the fold of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“Politician of this stuff will add value to governance and bring stability to the country if given a chance to head such a strategic position,” he stated.