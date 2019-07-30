Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, yesterday, reiterated his administration’s resolve to consult with stakeholders in the state in the task of selecting committed, competent and self-motivated team that will drive the roadmaps for his cabinet.

The roadmaps were designed by the 12 sectoral ad-hoc committees, recently constituted to review various sectors of governance for optimised service delivery and advancement of good governance.

Governor Ugwuanyi, who gave the hint while receiving the report of the Public Service Reform Committee at the Government House, Enugu, further reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to deploy the recommendations of the various committees in the enthronement of “the transformative governance of our dream.”

The governor expressed delight that the committees have started submitting their reports. He said the process commenced last Friday with the receipt of the report of the security committee from its members, led by former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ogbonna Onovo.

He thanked members of the Public Service Review Committee, led by Prof. Onyema Ocheoha, who he described as “our Czar of public service,” for the timely submission of their report and for affording the state their time, energy and knowledge in carrying out the all-important assignment.