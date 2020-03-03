Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Chairman and Managing Director of Zobis Cables Ltd, Mr John Ezeobi, has identified importation of cables into the country as one of the key factors militating against the growth of local industry.

He said that some of the cables imported into the country are usually of low quality and have been largely responsible for some of the fire disasters recorded in different parts of the country.

Ezeobi who made his views known in Ogbaru while fielding questions from newsmen, said that the negative impact of imported cables were being felt by both the local industry players and the people who suffer its side effects.

“We decided to go into manufacturing because most imported cables and wires do not have guarantee, even when you go to the company and give them specification, they will produce something else.

“When such product arrive Nigeria, you will be forced to sell below cost price to dispose them, you cannot send them back to the country of origin because of huge cost

“Again, you cannot go the full length of checking the quality of over 10,000 coils of cable, what that means is that as an importer you are not sure of the quality of what you are selling.

“The advantage of patronising made in Nigeria cables is that there is the Nigerian industrial standard, and if the product in question is certified by the regulator it goes with guarantee.

“Before you move your products out of the factory, the quality control department must have done due and thorough checks and if there is a failure, it will be discovered.

“There are government agencies that regulate the cable market, they are out there checking compliance, if you are found wanting, you will be made to face the law. No producer will like to invest and lose his money to short changing the system.

“If you work to build a brand, you will not want to rubbish it and lose your investment because you want to cut cost or engage in unwholesome industrial practice”, he said. Ezeobi who said that importers are only interested in quick profit and are ready to compromise quality provided gains was made, called on the Federal Government to intensify restriction on imported cables; and as well encourage firms with low interest loans and tax holidays.