From Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

The General Superintendent, Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Pastor Emmanuel Odejobi on Friday remarked that salvation could only be found in Christ and not in church or personality, therefore urging Christians on genuine salvation in Him.

Odejobi made the remark on Friday in Ibadan, at the burial of late Mrs Victoria Akinosun, the wife of the former Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) President, Pastor Abraham Akinosun.

The CAC General Superintendent underscored the need for Christians to take steps that would lead to the throne of God and to church.

He advised them to always live a life that pleased God in spite of the place or position they find themselves.

“What the Bible says is that there is no more condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus and not for those who are in the church.

“In Jesus alone is life because He swallowed death in victory, so to have Jesus is to have life.

“What matters most is for us to have everlasting life with God, no matter the age we die, the mama we celebrate today has gone to have everlasting life because she lived to please God,” he said.

Also speaking, the Regional Superintendent, CAC, Agege, Pastor Emmanuel Olusoko urged people to always live to make impacts and good name.

He urged individuals to live to glorify God knowing that one day each person would give account of his/her life before God the giver of life.

“We should always remember that where ever we are, whatever position we occupy, it’s God that put us there.

“We have a better, peaceful permanent home to go when we live for God, so despite all circumstances of life we should be guided by this,” he said.

He emphasised that the deceased was a virtous woman who made sure that her husband succeeded in the ministry.

“She was humble and never looked down on anybody, I know she is in a better place because of the attitude she portrayed when she was alive,” he said.

The husband of the deceased, described her as a true wife and caring friend.

He said she left shortly after their retirement in the ministry, a time when they were supposed to rest from her hard labour.

“You proved yourself to be a great manager, builder and gate keeper of the home, you were a wonderful mother who took great care of the children like the virtuous woman described in Proverbs 31.

“You are irreplaceable and the vacuum you left cannot be filled by anyone.

“Like Katherine Von Bora the die Lutherin who supported the divine call of the great reformer, Martin Luther, you stood by me like a true Soldier of Christ,” he said.

The Former Oyo State Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Chairman, Pastor Benjamin Akanmu said the exit of the woman was very shocking.

“But we have confidence that sweet is the remembrance of the saints.

“We will meet one day when we will part no more diligent mother and a prayer warrior,” he said.

At the burial ceremony were dignitaries that include gospel singers Evang. Bola Are, Joseph Adelakun (Ayewa) and members of CAC Nigeria and abroad.

Victoria Akinosun who was also the leader of CAC Ministers’ Wives’ Fellowship, died on Nov.22, 2021, at the age of 75.