The authorities of Christ Apostolic Church have disowned Pastor Oluwafemi Oyebola, accused of raping his daughter in Owode Egbado, Ogun State.

The said pastor was alleged to have been committing rape on his daughter since 2015, when he lost his wife and had procured three abortions for the hapless lady.

The girl, sensing that her father would ruin her life, was said to have reported her ordeal to a non-governmental organisation, the Advocacy For Children and Vulnerable Persons Network, which eventually reported the case to the police.

In a statement by the Director of Publicity, Pastor Ade. Alawode, the Church said Pastor Oluwafemi last worked in the CAC, Agbala Itura branch of the Church in Egbado area over six years ago when he was suspended from the Church services over issues of discipline.

According to the statement, since the said Pastor Oluwafemi Oyebola left CAC Agbala Itura over six years ago, he has not been working for any other branch of the Church.

“Our investigation revealed that the said Pastor Oluwafemi Oyebola has not been reinstated into the Church’s services since his suspension in 2014, so, he is no longer a minister of the Church.

“The Church where the incident took place in Owode Egba, is not among the assemblies registered with the authorities of the Church. He must have been presiding over the Church illegally” the statement added.

The authorities of the Church wish to register their abhorrence to all forms of sexual immorality, be it rape, incest or any other acts of violence against women.

They, therefore, urged the police to thoroughly investigate the matter and charge the suspect to court if he is found to be culpable.

The Church has, therefore, urged the Press to always cross-check their facts before going to the Press as many people these days have been found to be using the name of the Church illegally whereas they are not known to the authorities of the Church.