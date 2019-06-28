Change My Story O’ Lord (CMS) programme of Christ Apostolic Church, Mount Zion. Began on Wednesday June 19 – 21, and will end on Sunday, June 23, 2019, with Anointing Service at 7am; Vigil: Friday, June 28, at 11pm. Another programme began with the annual 14-day revival: “The rest of my life and the best of my life,” taken from Psalm 30:5. It commenced on Monday, June 24 (last seven days in June); Friday July 5 to July 7, vigil at 11pm (first seven days in July 2019).

The host and lead pastor, Tayo Ayodele, said it is a three-day transformational prophetic prayer meeting. Every attendee will rejoice after toiling. God is set to restore hope to the hopeless. He is urging everyone to come and encounter the unchangeable Changer.