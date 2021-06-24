Authorities of Christ Apostolic Church, Nigeria and Overseas, have concluded arrangements to celebrate the retired President of the church, Abraham Olukunle Akinosun, who led the church from 2011 till December 31, 2020.

Chairman of the Retirement and Send-Off Committee, Benson Akanmu, said the event would hold on Saturday, June 26.

According to him, the committee is leaving nothing to chances as it had made provisions for all the logistical needs to make the event a resounding success.

Akinosun was appointed the General Superintendent of the Church in 2011, he was elevated to the highest office, the Presidency of the Church in April 2012 and finally retired last December, 2020.

During his tenure, he was able to push through a lot of reforms in the administration of the church and the physical developments both at the Ikeji Arakeji Prayer Camp and at the general secretariat of the church in Ibadan.

Most of hiss lieutenants have very glowing tributes for him. S. O. Oladele, who succeeds Akinosun as the president of the church commended him for his humility and his team spirit.

He said during Akinosun’s tenure, he never had cause to differ from whatever decision was taken.