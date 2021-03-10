The new President of Christ Apostolic Church, Pastor Samuel Olusegun Oladele will be inaugurated on March 20.

A statement by the Church’s Director of Publicity, Pastor Ademisoye Alawode stated that the event, which will attract other denominational leaders, traditional rulers, Governors, and eminent personalities in business, politics, and academia, would be held at the All Saints’ Chapel in the Church’s General Secretariat, Basorun, Ibadan.

Pastor Samuel Olusegun Oladele was appointed by the General Executive Council, the Church’s highest ruling body as the eighth president of the church in October 2020 along with the new General Superintendent, Pastor Emmanuel Olatoro Odejobi. Their appointments which took effect on January 1 were confirmed by the General Council in December 2020.

The president, Pastor Samuel Olusegun Oladel, would later inaugurate the new General Superintendent at the same venue on April 10, 2021.

The statement said in order to limit the number of people who would attend the event in line with the COVID-19 protocol.