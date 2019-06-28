The 15th anniversary and fifth annual convention of Christ Apostolic Church, Purity and Power District, will commence with a week-long revival billed for Monday to Thursday (July, 7 to 14, 2019), 5:30pm to 7:30pm daily and all night, from 10pm through 5am. Theme: “The Greatness of Zion.”

It will hold at 18, IbukunOluwa Avenue, off Latona Street, Mowe, Obafemi/Owode Local Government Area, Ogun State.

Host and district superintendent, Pastor Dele Ajibola, said the CAC is celebrating the great God of Zion that will reveal God’s mightiness to every attendee and also rekindle their confidence to look up to Him for provision, sufficiency. It is enough to depend on God for their Needs.