By Chukwudi Nweje

Christ Apostolic Church General Secretary, E. E. Mapur, has remained one legal entity without any faction in spite of its 31-year-old crisis.

Mapur stated this in statement after a meeting of the trustees of the church, yesterday.

To reinforce the claim, the church barred all unauthorised persons from issuing any form of correspondence in its name, saying only the general secretariat and headquarters of the church at Oba I. B. Akinyele Memorial Complex, Anlugbua, Bashorun, Ibadan is authorised to speak on its behalf and would not hesitate to invoke the wrath of the law against any person or group of persons that go contrary to the warning.

The church, however, blamed the prolonged imbroglio on indiscipline and regretted that all efforts to reconcile the parties in the crisis which started in 1990 has not produced the desired result.

“When the crisis rocking the Christ Apostolic Church started in 1990, nobody had any premonition that it could linger up to this time. It was just about the indiscipline of some errant ministers, whom the authorities believed were spirit-filled enough to show remorse and get reabsorbed by the church authorities in no time. But contrary to the expectation of all concerned, the matter was escalated by vested interests and we found ourselves at the stage where we are now.”

The statement warned that the leadership of the church would no longer fold its hands and watch the situation which is inimical to the declared mission of the church to continue.

“The leadership of Christ Apostolic Church, Nigeria and Overseas has shown magnanimity and maturity with its patience to allow our brothers, who are outside the fence, to sit with us at various peace meetings to resolve the grey areas in order to absorb them back into the fold, but rather than take the olive branch we are waving at them, our brothers are taking our pacific posture for weakness.”

He said the over three decades old crisis has prevented the church from fulfilling its declared mission, even as it is also creating an image crisis for the Church of Christ as a whole.

“To continue with this 31-year-old crisis is not only inimical to the declared mission of the church, but it will also be creating image crisis for the Church of Christ as a whole. For this reason, every effort had been made to ensure the crisis is resolved through dialogue at round table meetings,” he said.

