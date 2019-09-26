Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The leadership of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) worldwide has criticised the removal of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as the chairman of the National Economic Council by President Muhammadu Buhari, saying that the decision of the President may have negative effect on the nation’s economy.

This is even as the church called President Buhari to declare a state of emergency on the nation’s economy.

The President of the church, Pastor Abraham Akinosun while addressing a cross section of pastors of the church at this year’s pastors conference held at the Joseph Ayo Babalola university, Ikeji Arakeji said the removal of Osinbajo from the council was not in the best interest of the nation.

“What would have been a cheering news recently was soiled by unnecessary politicking. The president recently appointed an Economic Advisory Council and purportedly dissolved a constitutionally established National Economic Council headed by Vice President Osinbajo.

“It is true that people have been calling for the composition of a strong economic team to manage our economy which appears to be directionless in the first term of the President. But no one believes that the President would choose a team that would be unable to implement decisions reached.

“For instance there is no single government official who is directly in charge of the national economy among those appointed,” he added.

Akinosun advised that “to resolve this, it is my candid view that President Buhari should merge his Economic Advisory Council with the constitutionally established National Economic Council, which composition include all government officials directly involved in the economic management of the country and headed by the Vice President.”

On the spate of insecurity in the country, the Christian leader advised the federal government to secure all citizens irrespective of tribal, religious or political affiliation.

” The spate of security breaches all over the country has not abated. There is no day we don’t read stories of kidnapping, killing, robbery and other violent crimes. I call on the President to expedite action on the promised community policing in order to keep the country safe as economic development feeds directly on national stability and security,” he stressed.

However, he called on the leaders and all Nigerians to repent of their sins and return to God for peace to reign in the country.