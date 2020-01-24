The maiden edition of Periscope, a quarterly seminar/exhibition organised by Christ Apostolic Church (Victory Land), GRA, Ikeja, Lagos for entrepreneurs, professionals, artisans, job seekers, students and young school leavers, will hold on Saturday, February 1, 2020.

Eminent chartered accountant and former Managing Director, Portland Paints and Products Nigeria Plc, Olufemi Michael Oguntade, will facilitate the programme designed to equip the congregants and the public with business and entrepreneurship insights.

The Managing Partner of O.M Associates, a consulting firm that consults for the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), will take a masterclass on business and entrepreneurship. Aside this, Periscope, which commences by 10am and holding at the church premises, 20, Joel Ogunnaike, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos, would also feature an exhibition of goods and services.

Commenting on the novel initiative, Zonal Superintendent, Victory Calvary Zonal headquarters, Pastor Israel Ajanaku, explained that the church’s role is to meet the spiritual and physical needs of the congregation and the public.

“Christ Apostolic Church, GRA, Ikeja, is a church set up to teach biblical principles so that her members might be grounded in faith. But due to the increasing number of members that are job seekers and some stuck in their professional careers, there’s a need for the church to equip members with entrepreneurship skills,” he said.

Pastor Ajanaku added that the church was committed to equipping members with entrepreneurship and planning skills as well as biblical principles. “The programme would empower, improve business management skills and educate members and the community about economic empowerment that is Christ-centred and spiritually fulfilling,” he disclosed.