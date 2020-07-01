WalterUkaebu, Abuja

The Cooperate Affairs Commission (CAC) said it has withdrawn the certificate of Registration No. IT144918 issued inadvertently to the Trustees of Ohaneze Ndigbo General Assembly.

In a public notice the CAC advised the Ohaneze Ndigbo General Assembly to return the certificate earlier issued to them to the commission as it has been cancelled, adding that the condition for the issuance of the certificate have not been fully fulfilled by the Assembly.

Head of Corporate Communication, Mrs.Laraba Shaibu confirmed that the certificate has been cancelled.

When pressed further to explain why the certificate was withdrawn and cancelled, she retorted: “It has been cancelled and it has been cancelled. I am not in a position to explain it to you, please.”