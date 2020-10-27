Apparently to douse tension, members of the private sector-led CACOVID has enjoined Nigerians involved in the wanton destruction of public and private properties and even looting of the warehouses where the palliatives were kept to desist from such act in order to allow the states to proceed with peaceful and fair distribution.

The coalition, in a statement, explained that though it embarked on the palliatives effort in April, the first deliveries to states could not start until.

“However, as of October 2020, a sizable portion of the items had been delivered, but yet to be distributed by the governors. Although various states and the FCT had commenced flag-off of the distribution of the food items since early August, some could not conclude the distribution as they were yet to receive complete deliveries of the items allotted to them.”

In a statement by Osita Nwasinobi, CACOVID explained that 10 million vulnerable Nigerians were targeted to benefit from the palliatives sent to state governments across 774 local governments in the country.

He said each household was supposed to receive 10kg bag of rice, 5kg bag of garri/semolina, one carton of pasta, two cartons of noodles, 5kg of sugar, and 1kg of salt, adding that the group worked with state governors and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory to ensure food items reach beneficiaries.