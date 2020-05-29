With coronavirus cases rising on daily basis, the governments of Nasarawa and Gombe states have commissioned three new isolation centeres fully equipped by the Private Sector led Coalition Against Covid-19 (CACOVID) to stem the tide of the scourge in the two states.

Nasarawa state governor, Abdulahi Sule, received the equipment when he visited Shabu Isolation Centre, Lafia where individuals with cases of coronavirus are expected to be attended to. After inspecting some of the ventilators among other equipment already installed in some wards at the isolation centre, the Governor assured that the gesture by CACOVID will go a long way in helping the state government meet its obligations of curbing the spread of the COVID -19 in Nasarawa State. Governor Sule, who was obviously overwhelmed with the amount of ventilators and other hospital equipment received from various philanthropists promised that all hands would be on deck to ensure the state intensify its awareness campaign against the virus. In Gombe, CACOVID renovated and supplied equipment to two general hospitals designated as isolation centres in the state. Another of the centres, which used to be a snake bite treatment centre situated inside the General Hospital in Kaltungo LGA, was furnished and equipped by CACOVID and commissioned by the State Deputy Governor, Dr Manassah Daniel Jatau.