Nasarawa and Gombe states have inaugurated three new isolation centres fully equipped by Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID), a private sector coalition to stem the tide of the scourge in the states.

Nasarawa Governor, Abdulahi Sule, received the equipment during a visit to Shabu Isolation Centre Lafia, where COVID-19 patients are expected to be treated.

After inspecting some of the ventilators and other equipment installed in some of the wards, the governor assured that the gesture by CACOVID would help the state meet its obligations in curbing the spread of the COVID-19.

Sule who was pleased with the amount of ventilators and equipment received from various philanthropists, urged that all hands must be on deck to ensure the state intensified its awareness campaign against COVID-19.

In Gombe, CACOVID renovated and supplied equipment to two general hospitals designated as isolation centres.

A facility which served as a snake bite treatment centre situated inside the General Hospital in Kaltungo, was furnished and equipped by CACOVID and was inaugurated by the deputy governor, Dr. Manassah Daniel Jatau.

A representative of CACOVID, Mr. Louis Ugwuezi, listed the items donated to the state to include 60 beds for General Hospital, Kaltungo and 40 beds for General Hospital, Bajoga, Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), autoclave and 5,000 face masks.

Ugwuezi said the CA-COVID is a joint initiative of leading investors and private sector led by the President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, to galvanise urgent support in the fight against COVID-19 and to strengthen Nigeria’s healthcare system.

Speaking after commissioning the centre, Jatau described the donation by CACOVID as a big push to efforts by the state government to handle the Coronavirus pandemic and to expand the frontiers of containment measures against the virus.