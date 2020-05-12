Kano State government may have heave a sigh of temporary relief as the Coalition of Private Sector Organizations against Covid-19 (CACOVID) in collaboration with the Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) yesterday delivered a 66-bed isolation centre to the state in the fight against the scourge.

The facility at the state’s Abubakar Imam Urology Hospital was established in 2008 and was converted to isolation centre to carter for the growing numbers of active cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Kano.

The centre was then renovated and equipped by Dangote Foundation and other private bodies as part of their corporate social responsibility efforts across the country to tame the spread of the deadly virus.

Aliko Dangote Foundation had last week donated a mobile test modular centre, a 54-gene laboratory with 40ft structure, a steel container built technology, dedicated to provide a unique plug-and-play solution to eliminate logistics of shipping samples to another infrastructure for processing. Apart from the donation of the centre, the richest man in Africa also donated another 10 ambulances to the facility for more effective management of COVID-19 patients.

Delivering the facility to Kano State government, representative of Dangote Foundation, Alhaji Abdeel Qadir Sidi, said the centre was renovated with the state -of-the-art equipment suitable for standard isolation facility.

Alhaji Sidi explained that the project was executed by the foundation in collaboration with CACOVID to ease the burden on Kano State government in the management of active cases.

He stressed that the 66-bed facility is fitted with ventilators, monitors, oxygen, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), and other basic equipment to manage COVID-19 patients.