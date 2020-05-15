Apparently disturbed by increasing number of Coronavirus cases in the country, the Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) has pledged to deploy available funds to save more lives, saying “there is no money that can replace human life.”

CACOVID also states that the emergency health response initiative against COVID-19, jointly formed by the investors and players in the nation’s private sector, is deployed to bridge the gap in the health infrastructure which has been seriously exposed and tested by the outbreak of Coronavirus in Nigeria.

Speaking at the handover ceremony of 65-bed Isolation/Treatment Centre which was prepared to contain cases of COVID-19 in Abeokuta by CACOVID on Wednesday, Ademola Bilesanmi, Access Bank Regional Manager, West and Team Lead, CACOVID, said: “COVID-19 is a global issue, it is a massive health challenge to the nations of the World and has affected lots of things.

“So, as a responsible private organizations, we thought it necessary to support the Federal Government and respective state governments for the fight against COVID-19. What we are doing is supporting their efforts and jointly fight this course.

“We have spent hundreds of millions and we are doing it across all the States of the Federation, including States that don’t have COVID-19 cases.

“It’s a multiple-pronged approach, we help bridge the gap of the health infrastructure we have in the country, which to a large extent, COVID-19 has exposed and we need to up our game as a nation in terms of health infrastructure, that is why sparing any funds, there is no money that can replace life, whatever it is that is available to us, we are willing and ready to spend and deploy it to ensure we save as many lives as possible”.