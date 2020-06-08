Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has described as indispensable the roles being played by the private sector -led Coalition Against Covid-19, (CACOVID) in the fight against the pandemic, saying the initiative was well thought out.

The governor who was represented by his deputy, Rauf Olaniyan, was speaking at the weekend at the handover of medical equipment worth N250 million to the state at the Saki isolation centre in Oyo state. He assured that when completed, the coronavirus treatment facility in Saki area of the state will be an improvement over an existing one in Olodo area of Ibadan. Some of the equipment donated by CACOVID include, lead ECG electrode, heavy duty apron, autoclave, auto syringe pump, biohazard bag, blood warmer, centrifuge (refrigerator), defribilators (AED) and portable ultrasound imaging.

Others are mobile digital x-ray unit, face shield, protective googles, hospital gown, oxygen cylinders, wheelchairs, oxygen concentrator, oxygen regulators, nebuliser, kidney dish, patient multiparameter monitor, stretcher, suction devices among others. Governor Makinde explained that the Saki isolation centre to be completed and commissioned soon will be for both treatment and research, adding that the facility will have provision for observatory, isolation and treatment.