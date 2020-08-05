Nigerian Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) has commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for his laudable efforts at minimising the impact of the coronavirus disease on the people of the state.

Speaking during the handover and flag-off of CACOVID palliatives distribution in Enugu State, the coalition representative, Chiaka Mbagwu, disclosed the body is proud of the steps taken by Governor Ugwuanyi in keeping the people of the state safe while feeling their pulse.

Mbagwu said CACOVID is an organised private sector initiative in partnership with the Federal Government, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other agencies, with the aim of combating COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

She said Ugwuanyi administration’s commitment towards the fight against COVID-19, as well as its untiring efforts to safeguard and cushion the adverse impact of the pandemic on the residents, informed their push to support the laudable achievements of the governor, through donation of food items such as gari, rice, pasta, noodles, sugar and salt.

Mbagwu, who is the regional head of United Bank for Africa PLC, Enugu, said: “CACOVID has sought to provide continuing support to the government in the fight against COVID-19, through the provision of palliatives for Nigerians.”

Governor Ugwuanyi said his administration has consistently engaged in distribution of various forms of palliatives, including food items to vulnerable people, groups and communities since the past six months to cushion the hardship, occasioned by COVID-19.

The governor thanked persons and organisations that have supported the state in the intervention, saying the food items from CACOVID will get to the targeted beneficiaries.