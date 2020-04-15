On March 26, 2020, Nigerians woke up to the news that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), through the Bankers’ Committee and the private sector, had come together to form the Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID).

This coalition was formed due to the urgent need to combat the unfolding and rising cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria. Other objectives of the coalition are to mobilize private sector thought leadership and resources, increase general public awareness, provide fully-equipped healthcare facilities to respond to the crisis as well as support government initiatives.

The novel initiative has been roundly successful, as surprisingly, various institutions have donated resources supporting the common goal of ensuring we all “stay alive together”. The coalition has reportedly amassed over N21 billion in donations, and there remains optimism that this figure will increase in the coming days.

With over 20 member organisations and counting, curious minds want to know how the coalition came about ? CACOVID is the brainchild of Aliko Dangote, founder and chairman of Dangote Industries Ltd, and Herbert Wigwe, the group managing director, Access Bank Plc.

Following reports of the earliest COVID-19 cases in Nigeria, Dangote and Wigwe partnered with several other concerned citizens, private sector institutions and the committee of banks who made independent donations of N1 billion each. These individuals and businesses seek to support the Federal Government’s ongoing efforts to tackle the coronavirus (COVID-19) menace as it steadily spreads across the country.

These donations served as a jolt to other concerned citizens and corporate organizations, convincing them of the need to join the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

CACOVID recently revealed plans to provide medical facilities as well as support with the equipping of existing healthcare centres across the nation. These sites will serve as training, testing, isolation and treatment centres and are located in Lagos, Kano, Abuja, Borno, Enugu and Rivers, for the first phase, and the same will be replicated in other states.

As of this publication, Nigeria has thus far recorded 343 total cases of COVID-19, with 91 people discharged and 10 deaths. Data provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) shows that over 5,000 tests have been done with contact tracing ongoing for the recently confirmed patients.

As the coronavirus continues to spread, it is important for everyone to adhere to physical distancing guidelines, maintain good hygiene, report symptoms of the virus and be open and truthful about travel and medical history. CACOVID is a private-sector task force in partnership with the Federal Government, the NCDC and the World Health Organisation, with the sole aim of combating coronavirus in Nigeria.

FrieslandCampina WAMCO supports 100,000 families in fight against COVID-19

FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc has announced its decision to support over 100,000 Nigerian families with a relief package of dairy products in its commitment to join hands with government to make a difference in the fight against COVID-19.

Making good its philanthropic pronouncement, the company swiftly donated its top brands, Peak and Three Crowns milk, to support over 100,000 families in low-end communities and vulnerable groups who are at risk of compromising their nutritional needs, thereby reducing their immunity to diseases.

FrieslandCampina WAMCO has also donated hygiene items to support healthcare professionals.

Explaining the corporate gesture, Ben Langat, managing director, FrieslandCampina WAMCO, said, “These are challenging times; this pandemic is testing our care for each other, and we must all rise to the challenge. As a company, our mission is to nourish Nigerians with quality dairy nutrition, so we will continue to ensure our products are accessible to provide as many Nigerians as possible with essential nutrients from milk. We are committed to living this mission, more so in the face of the COVID-19 threat. I thank our teams, who are making huge sacrifices every day to ensure this.”

FrieslandCampina WAMCO made its donation in partnership with the Lagos State government and the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development, to get the nutrition relief package to the communities where they are most needed.

Speaking further, Ore Famurewa, the company’s executive director, corporate affairs, said, “We commend the incredible courage and resilience displayed by healthcare professionals and others at the frontline of this fight. We encourage Nigerians to stay healthy and safe.

WarnerMedia announces partnership with Nigerian media sales agency, Trending Media Africa

WarnerMedia and Trending Media Africa (TMA) have announced the commencement of a strategic partnership that will further diversify WarnerMedia’s business streams, while offering Trending Media Africa clients access to advertising solutions on the high-quality American blockbuster movie channel, TNT, as well as WarnerMedia’s iconic kids’ channels, Cartoon Network and Boomerang.

WarnerMedia has been present in Africa for more than 20 years, operating six channels across the continent in 56 English, French and Portuguese speaking countries; including Africa’s favourite kids’ channels – Cartoon Network and Boomerang – and Africa’s tailored blockbusters destination, TNT. “Our wide portfolio allows us to target a large array of segments from young adults, to families, to kids. We can, therefore, offer client’s a fully integrated advertising offering on our channels,” says Guillaume Coffin, VP Head of Commercial and Business Development Turner France, Africa & Israel. “We know that clients are looking for fully integrated advertising packages which WarnerMedia is now able to do in Nigeria through our TMA partnership.”

On its part, Trending Media Africa is one of Nigeria’s leading media sales representatives for satellite TV, radio and other related media platforms with a cumulative experience spanning over 50 years. The company has demonstrated its understanding and clear vision of what customer relationships and satisfaction should be, thus becoming a key player in a booming and highly dynamic market, where brands are more and more active to gain market shares. “We are excited to partner with the world’s leading media and entertainment giant. Nigeria is a vibrant market that holds a lot of growth potential for the brand, and, we will work closely with WarnerMedia to deliver the best returns,” says Julius Osumah, Managing Partner, Operations TMA. Speaking further, he revealed that TMA is now representing WarnerMedia’s channels in Nigeria, giving clients access to a broader distribution with its kids’ channels, and movie destination TNT, being available across DStv’s Family and Premium offerings. At the same time, Cartoon Network and TNT are accessible to GOtv subscribers on GOtv MAX, and TNT also featuring on the GOtv Jolli package.

“With TMA’s expertise and its ability to bringing game-changing innovation coupled with trade marketing flair, we are convinced that with this new partnership, we will bring even more value to clients,” Coffin concluded.

Following the new partnership, Cartoon Network and Boomerang will be bringing fresh content like the all-new I, Elvis Riboldi, Lamput and Kingdom Force to their channels, as well as more than 1,000 new episodes of the channels’ favourites like Teen Titans Go, DC Superhero Girls, Apple and Onion, Zig and Sharko and Dorothy and the Wizard of Oz.

COVID-19: FirstBank shores up e-banking offerings, commends customers

First Bank of Nigeria Limited, one of the leading financial inclusion banks in Nigeria, has reassured its customers that it would remain steadfast and ready to show up for them at these “unprecedented times.”

The bank, in a statement released on Thursday and signed by Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, Chief Executive Officer, hailed its Nigerian customers for their resilience especially in the last two weeks despite the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic ravaging the country.

“As I reflect on the last two weeks, I am comforted by the resilience of our people,” the bank chief said.

Commenting on FirstBank’s strides in the last one week, Adeduntan disclosed that the lender has over 53,000 agents across the country who have processed over five million transactions with differing values in the last week alone.

“We’ve recorded approximately 2.5 million withdrawals, which amounts to N35 billion across our ATMs over the last week.

“Our larger corporate customers have done over 1,700 succesful transactions worth N6.8 billion on our e-bills platform during this challenging period.

“Nigerians with FirstBank cards have used them 21 million times to make payments or withdrawals worth N268 million as they rely on us to settle their banking needs.

“Our customers have made transfers over 10 million times with a total value of about N615 billion across our digital channels.”

The FirstBank CEO further assured its customers that the bank is working tirelessly to ensure that banking transactions continue seamlessly, and that COVID-19 will neither slow it down nor defeat its workforce.

Mouka compliments Christians at Easter

Mouka, Nigeria’s leading brand of mattresses and bedding products, felicitates Christians in this period of Easter, which signifies the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. It also advocates preventive measures on the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic for a more robust celebration.

The social responsible company, which has the wellbeing of Nigerians at the core of its mission, urged Christians to see Easter as time of demonstrating love for one another, sharing, tolerance and exhibiting the attributes of Jesus Christ, which is the embodiment of the religion that is being practised.

“At this time of coronavirus in the country, a pandemic that has attracted the attention of global leaders, we look on to Christians to pray to God for the speedy containment for socio-economic advancement and also to avert increase in death cases,” Raymond Murphy, Chief Executive Officer of Mouka, affirmed.

Murphy stated that Mouka has through its social media platforms, created adequate awareness about the pandemic and also distributed medical kits as well as food items to its employees, with regular update on COVID-19 preventive measures. “We felt this is necessary in order to guarantee the safety and comfort of our staff, even while at home,” Murphy remarked.