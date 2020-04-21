The Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) has raised N25.89 billion as at April 17, 2020 to fight the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The group had set a N120 billion target for banks and private sector contributors to help support the Federal Government in tackling the crisis.

The coalition has also conveyed its gratitude to all the institutions and individuals that have generously donated to this fund. “We urge others to consider contributing to this national solidarity to provide not only medical equipment and materials but also to render urgently needed palliatives to the poor and vulnerable segments of our society. We hereby restate our commitment to full disclosure and accountability for all donations made,” it said.

The list of contributors released at the weekend showed that the Central Bank of Nigeria contributed N2 billion; Dangote Industries Limited, N2 billion; Mike Adenuga Foundation, N1 billion; MTN Nigeria, I billion; BUA Sugar Refinery, N1 billion; Guaranty Trust Bank, N1 billion; United Bank for Africa, N1 billion; First Bank of Nigeria Limited, N1 billion; Zenith Bank Plc, N1 billion; Access Bank Plc, N1 billion; Amperion Power Distribution Limited, N1 billion; Modupe & Folorunsho Alakija of Famfa Oil, N1 billion; and African Steel Mills Limited, N1 billion.

Others are Pacific Holding Limited, N500 million and Union Bank Plc, N250 million. Sterling Bank plc, Standard Chartered Bank Limited, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Citibank Nigeria Limited, First City Monument Bank, Fidelity Bank and Ecobank Plc donated N250 million each.

Wema Bank plc, Unity Bank plc, Polaris Bank Plc, among others donated N100 million each.

The COVID-19 Relief Fund naira account was opened in the CBN with account number while the CBN TSA USD awas opened at the Citibank UK, the correspondent bank.