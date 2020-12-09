The recent plan to deploy over N100 billion to equip the Nigeria Police Force in the next two years by the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) is worthy of commendation. The group also resolved to fully rebuild the 44 police stations that were damaged during the recent EndSARS protest. The Co-Chairman of CACOVID and Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, who made the disclosure, explained that the decision was part of the group’s contributions towards strengthening the nation’s security apparatus and supporting the government’s effort in rebuilding confidence in the economy.

CACOVID is a coalition formed by the CBN, in collaboration with the Bankers’ Committee and the private sector, led by Aliko Dangote Foundation and Access Bank, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Other members of the group are the Chairman, United Bank for Africa Plc, Mr. Tony Elumelu and Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Access Bank Plc, Herbert Wigwe.

The CBN boss equally observed that the provision of security, which is essential to the conduct of business activities, has been hampered due to the damage of 44 police stations across the country. He also pointed out that if the situation is not addressed, it is likely to undermine investors’ confidence and derail government’s efforts to ensure quick recovery of the economy from the effects of the pandemic.

Before its latest commitment, CACOVID had assisted in mitigating the effects of the pandemic in other areas, including the acquisition of medical equipment and supplies, as well as the purchase of food palliatives for vulnerable Nigerians to the tune of N43.3 billion.

Its commitment to equip the police is commendable. It came on the heels of the devastating attacks on police facilities and personnel in many parts of the country during the EndSARS protest. The peaceful protest organised by youths against police brutality and bad governance was later hijacked by hoodlums, who looted and burnt public and private assets, including police stations. During the crisis, about 73 persons, including 22 policemen and other security personnel were killed, while 71 public warehouses and 248 privately owned stores were destroyed. Correctional facilities were broken into and inmates freed, in some states. In Lagos, over 17 police formations were totally or partially razed by the mob.

Unfortunately, many policemen are yet to report to duty after the incident. Some are even said to have tendered their letters of resignation. With the economy under recession and the government grappling with other challenges, rebuilding these stations by the government alone may not be easy. That is why organisations and individuals should assist the police at this period.

We believe that the succour from the CACOVID group will go a long way in boosting the morale of the officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force. Undoubtedly, the CACOVID group has shown tremendous concern and empathy on vulnerable Nigerians following the inception of the COVID-19 pandemic through the distribution of palliatives and other activities.

We urge other groups and members of the public to follow the good example of the CACOVID group and render commensurate assistance to the police. The state governments should also assist in equipping the Force. However, the fund must be judiciously utilised. It should not be diverted to other uses. The execution of the projects must be adequately monitored.

While it is good for groups and individuals to assist the police, it is also expected that the Federal Government should strive to ensure that police personnel are adequately equipped and trained for optimal performance. Besides, their welfare must be sufficiently enhanced. The government should stop paying lip service to the welfare of police personnel.

Since the policemen are present in almost all the 774 local government areas in the country, the best way to enhance the nation’s security is to ensure that police personnel are well equipped and remunerated. Anything contrary to this will amount to compromising the security of the country and the citizens. Therefore, let the government do the needful.