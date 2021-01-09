The Confederation of African Football (CAF) have announced on Thursday the candidates for the presidency of the African association in the elections which will take place in March, with no Egyptian figures running for the position.

CAF released a statement on Thursday disclosing a list of five candidates that have presented the paperwork to run for the role, including suspended president Ahmad Ahmad.

Ahmad was recently handed a five-year ban from all football related activities after being found guilty of misusing CAF’s finances for his own benefit.

CAF stated that his candidacy will be looked into as investigations regarding his wrongdoing is still in progress.

The African association also made the names of the nominees for CAF’s Executive Council, which included 16 officials:

Additionally, there are three candidates that require verification over the eligibility of their candidacy, which are Mamadou Antonio Souaré from Guinea, Cameroonian Seidou Mbombo Njoya and Arthur De Almeida E. Silva from Angola.

Elections are set to be held on March 12 in Rabat, Morocco.