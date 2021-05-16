Confederation of African Football (CAF) has named hosts country for the next U17 and U20 African Cup Of Nations for 2023, BSNSports.com.ng reports.

The last edition of AFCON U17 was cancelled after the regional qualification due to the spread of Corona virus while Ghana emerged the winner of the U20 AFCON.

World soccer governing (FIFA) also nullified the U17 and U20 World Cup due to the same reason.

CAF held its executive meeting under Patrice Motsepe in Kigali, Rwanda on Saturday and they announced Algeria as the host of next edition of U17 while Egypt was picked as host for the U20.

FIFA World Cup for the U17 and U20 are expected to return in 2023.