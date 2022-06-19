Ahead of the home based competition “2023 Championship of African Nations qualifiers” African Football governing body Confederation of African Football (CAF) has released a list of approved stadium for qualifiers, BSNSports.com.ng reports.

The football ruling body on Friday released the list of the approved venues and two Nigeria stadiums featured prominently on the list.

However, Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja which recently staged many games involving various national teams, alongside the Nest Of Champion (Goodswill Akpabio Stadium) in Uyo were listed by CAF.

Moshood Abiola National Stadium hosted all-important Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs match involving the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Black Stars of Ghana, ongoing AFCON 2023 qualifiers, and FIFA U-17 Women World Cup qualifiers.

However, the final of the 2022 CAF Confederation Cup between Orlando Pirates and RS Berkane was also staged at the Goodswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

