CAF Attachee to the Super Eagles, Umar Tareek, an Egyptian has rated Samuel Chukwueze as the best player in the team.

According to him, Nigeria has a good team, all the players are good, but Chukwueze is blessed with exceptional skills.

He said: “I watched him in training, very good, and I also saw him in the first game against Burundi. He is a footballer. I like him so much. He is very good and I hope to see him play against Cameroon.”

“He is a delight to watch. His movement on the pitch with the ball is marvelous and you can only be positive that there is a great future for him with the Super Eagles and his club career,” he added.

When asked which team he would support should Nigeria meet Egypt, he opted for Nigeria because he felt like a Nigerian since joining the team as CAF Team attachee.

“I will support Nigeria, of course. I belong to this team, the players are very friendly, and it will be nice to see them do great things in this tournament.”

Nigeria is likely to meet Egypt if the team scales the hurdle of Cameroon, while the host team also eliminated South Africa in their round 16 game.