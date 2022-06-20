This year’s edition of the prestigious award ceremony for African football, the CAF Awards 2022, will return on Thursday, July 21, 2022 in Morocco.

The CAF Awards will hold ahead of the final of Africa’s flagship women’s competitions, TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 20223 scheduled to take place between July 2 – July 23, 2022.

The event will also coincide with the two-year anniversary of the launch of the CAF Women’s Football Strategy.

In line with that, a new category; Interclubs Women Player of the Year has been introduced following the successful roll-out of the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Champions League in November 2021.

As in previous editions, there will be several categories to be presented, in addition to the coveted prizes: Player of the Year (Men & Women).

Other categories include Interclub Player of the Year, Young Player of the Year, National Team of the Year, Coach of the Year, Club of the Year, Goal of the Year.

The winners will be decided by votes from captains and coaches of the Member Associations, selected journalists, CAF Technical Study Group and CAF Legends.

The period under review is from September 2021 until June 2022.The previous edition of the CAF Awards was held 2019 in Hurghada, Egypt.

Senegalese forward Sadio Mane and Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala scooped the African Player of the Year Men and Women respectively.

