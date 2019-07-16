Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Ahmad is coming under growing pressure as FIFA investigates allegations against him.

Separately, an investigation by the BBC can reveal that Mr Ahmad received two sets of expenses, claiming to be in two different countries, for the same nine-day period during the 2018 World Cup.

According to documents seen by the BBC, the FIFA’s vice-president twice claimed for payments from African football’s ruling body, CAF, for work carried out between 23 June and 1 July.

First, the documents indicate he signed for daily allowances that stated that he was in Egypt for this spell – before later adding his signature to a document claiming he was in Russia at the same time.

As a vice-president of football’s world governing body, Mr Ahmad should have been paid his daily World Cup allowance of $450 by FIFA since they organise the tournament – meaning he may have received three sets of payments for the nine-day spell in question.

CAF, whose headquarters are in the Egyptian capital Cairo, has no role in organising the event.

“President Ahmad took [sic] contact with the FIFA administration to support him in its action for CAF’s reforms and to get the process more transparent,” CAF replied to BBC Sport in a statemen